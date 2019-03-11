Home

Christena L. Kocinski


1937 - 2019
Christena L. Kocinski Obituary
Christena L. Kocinski

Christena L. Kocinski, age 81, of Swanton passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at the Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center surrounded by her loving family. Christena was born in Holland, Ohio on November 3, 1937 to the late Clarence & Rosa (Drewyer) Winterfeld. She married Sylvester Kocinski on February 1, 1958 and he preceded her in death in 1996. In her spare time Christena enjoyed crafting, sewing, crocheting, bowling and working in her garden. But most of all she enjoyed being with her family and grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Philip (Tracy) Kocinski; Patricia (Melvin) Lilly; Linda (Tom) Schultz; Ronald (Kimberly) Kocinski; grandchildren, Amanda (Josh) Grzecki; Ashley Kocinski; Raymond Lilly; Nathan (Samantha) Lilly; Dane Kocinski; Taylin Kocinski; great grandson, Jackson Grzecki; brother, Joe Winterfeld and sisters, Rosella Niday, Janet Barnhart and Orletta Jordan.. She was preceded in death by brothers, Floyd, Lloyd, Harold, Willie, Walter, John and Richard Winterfeld and sisters, Genevieve Black and Barbara Goodman. Friends and family will be received from 4 to 8 PM on Thursday, March14, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5852 St. Hwy. 109, Delta. Funeral services for Christena will be held at the Delta Church of Christ, 500 Providence St., Delta at 10 AM on Friday March 15, 2019. Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Delta Church of Christ. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019
