Christian Michael Orth

Christian Michael Orth Obituary
Christian Michael Orth

It is with a heavy heart to announce the passing of Christian Michael Orth on January 8, 2020, at the young age of 23. Christian, born with CF, fought a hard two week battle with pneumonia.

Christian is survived by his loving father, Richard B Orth; mother, Beth Draeger and sister, Tiffany Orth.

Christian was artistic, loved music and playing guitar and had a soft spot for animals. Christian graduated from the Toledo Maritime Academy and was currently working at Ply Gem.

Also surviving is his wife, Kate (Keith-Majchszak); his grandparents, Rich and Linda Orth, Cindy Parker and Gary and Carly Draeger; nephew, Samuel Draeger; aunt and uncles, Mike and Julie Burkey, DeEtte Orth, John (Michelle) Draeger, Eric Draeger and Charlie Parker; cousins, Michael, Dominic and Ryder Burkey, Hallah Fonseca and Michael Draeger and many great aunts, uncles and cousins.

Arrangements are private. Donations may be sent to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation or .

Published in The Blade from Jan. 12 to Jan. 13, 2020
