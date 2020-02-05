|
Christie Lodzinski-Eddy
Christie Nichole Lodzinski-Eddy, age 38 of Toledo passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Christie was born to Steve Lodzinski and Pamela (Hyter) Lodzinski on March 31, 1981 in Toledo, Ohio. She was a 1999 graduate of Clay High School. Christie worked as a cosmetologist with Solutions for Hair for over 20 years. She loved the beach and being by the water. Christie enjoyed bowling and gardening.
She is survived by her husband, Ryan Eddy; son, Austin St. John; stepson, Cole Peppers; father, Steve (Cynthia) Lodzinski; mother, Pamela (Terry Daly) Lodzinski; brother, Justin (Amanda Adams) Lodzinski; nephew, Braxton and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Chet and Shirley Lodzinski and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Pearl Hyter.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to her son, Austin St. John.
Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020