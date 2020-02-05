Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Christie Lodzinski-Eddy


1981 - 2020
Christie Lodzinski-Eddy Obituary
Christie Lodzinski-Eddy

Christie Nichole Lodzinski-Eddy, age 38 of Toledo passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020. Christie was born to Steve Lodzinski and Pamela (Hyter) Lodzinski on March 31, 1981 in Toledo, Ohio. She was a 1999 graduate of Clay High School. Christie worked as a cosmetologist with Solutions for Hair for over 20 years. She loved the beach and being by the water. Christie enjoyed bowling and gardening.

She is survived by her husband, Ryan Eddy; son, Austin St. John; stepson, Cole Peppers; father, Steve (Cynthia) Lodzinski; mother, Pamela (Terry Daly) Lodzinski; brother, Justin (Amanda Adams) Lodzinski; nephew, Braxton and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Chet and Shirley Lodzinski and maternal grandparents, Thomas and Pearl Hyter.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Friday, February 7, 2020, from 2-8 p.m. Memorial contributions can be made to her son, Austin St. John.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Feb. 5, 2020
