Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Monday, Dec. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Calvary Church
1360 Conant Street
Maumee, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina Zywocki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina F. Zywocki


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christina F. Zywocki Obituary
Christina F. Zywocki

Christina F. Zywocki, age 73, of Holland, OH went home to be with her Heavenly Father on December 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, suddenly after a recent surgery. She was born December 19, 1946 in Toledo to Howard and Fayette (Brown) Lanham. Christina was a secretary with Holland Free Methodist Church for more than 20 years retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Springfield Township Number 1 Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. Christina enjoyed reading, spending time with her family and friends, avid Walleye Hockey fan and prayer warrior for all those in need.

Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 55 years, James Zywocki; children, James E. Zywocki, II, DeAnna Zywocki and Dawn (Jason) Wizner; grandsons, Lance Zywocki and Bryce Wizner; sister, Peggy Kohlhofer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive guests Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant Street, Maumee, OH. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.

To leave a special message for Christina's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -