Christina F. Zywocki
Christina F. Zywocki, age 73, of Holland, OH went home to be with her Heavenly Father on December 23, 2019 at St. Luke's Hospital, suddenly after a recent surgery. She was born December 19, 1946 in Toledo to Howard and Fayette (Brown) Lanham. Christina was a secretary with Holland Free Methodist Church for more than 20 years retiring in 1998. She was a member of the Springfield Township Number 1 Fire Department Women's Auxiliary. Christina enjoyed reading, spending time with her family and friends, avid Walleye Hockey fan and prayer warrior for all those in need.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 55 years, James Zywocki; children, James E. Zywocki, II, DeAnna Zywocki and Dawn (Jason) Wizner; grandsons, Lance Zywocki and Bryce Wizner; sister, Peggy Kohlhofer; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive guests Monday, December 30, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at Calvary Church, 1360 Conant Street, Maumee, OH. Burial will follow at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 29 to Dec. 30, 2019