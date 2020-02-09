|
Christina Knapik
Christina Knapik, age 97, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020 at Hospice of NW Ohio. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and was preceded in death by her husband of 72 years, Theodore "Ted" Knapik in 1994. They were married on May 12, 1942.
Surviving are her children, Tom Knapik, Valerie White and Jenifer Zalecki; five grandchildren and two great grandchildren. Private interment Calvary Cemetery.
Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home. 419-531-4424
www.wisniewskifuneral.net
Published in The Blade from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020