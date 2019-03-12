Home

Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
Christine A. Nowak, age 65, of Toledo, passed away in her home unexpectedly during the night March 10, 2019. Christine was born December 24, 1953 in Toledo to Stanley and Dorothy (Paszczykowski) Nowak. Christine graduated from JJ Shuler School in 1974, she was awarded a first place ribbon for participating in their Special Olympics day. She was employed with Lot Industries from 1975 until retiring in 2014. She enjoyed bowling and swimming.

She is preceded in death by her father and a brother, Thomas Nowak. She is survived by her mother Dorothy Nowak; brother, Ted (Nadine) Nowak; niece, Courtney (Aaron) Williams; great niece, Lauren Williams; two special cousins, Betty Bialorucki and Barbara Pawlowwicz and several other cousins, she adored.

The family will receive guests Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm at Newcomer - NW Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery, Toledo.

The family would like to thank the entire staff of Triad Residential Services, especially house manager Val Foley, Christine's roommates, Erin and Laura and Hospice of Northwest Ohio; for the love and support they provided during the last four years.

Memorial contributions may be made to Triad Residential Services or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Christine's memory.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
