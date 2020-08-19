Christine BohmlerChristine Mary Bohmler, 70, of Sylvania, passed away August 16, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born November 29, 1949, in Monroe, MI, to Paul and Charlotte (Stickradt) Mason.Christine graduated from Monroe Jefferson High School in 1967. On August 15, 1981, she married Ramon Bohmler in Toledo. After Christine raised her children she worked at Anne Grady as a caregiver for 9 years. She had many hobbies over the years but most of all she treasured the time she spent with her grandchildren.She is survived by her loving husband of 39 years, Ramon F. Bohmler; children, Robert Nietubicz, Dawn (Jack) Parker, Douglas Nietubicz; grandchildren, Tyler Nietubicz, Victoria (Kendall) Emmott, Marissa (Rich) Swain, Allison Parker, Kameron Parker; great-grandchildren, Bradyn, Hollis, Lilah; siblings, Kimberly (Don) Spohr, Donald (Kathy) Mason; special friends, Gary and Kenedie Kreutzer; and many nieces and nephews.Christine was preceded in death by her parents; nephew, Dustin; and infant sister, Laurie.The family will receive guests Friday, August 21, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions - West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Road.Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Christine's memory.To leave a special message for Christine's family, please visit: