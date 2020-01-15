|
Christine C. Loehrke
Christine C. Loehrke, 69 of Ottawa, formerly of Toledo, died at 2:21 p.m. on Monday, January 13, 2020 at Mercy Health St. Rita's Medical Center, Lima. She was born June 9, 1950 in Dayton to Rev. Eugene M. and Carol (Showalter) Loerhke. Her father is deceased, her mother, now Carol Ellis survives in Ottawa. Her stepfather, Rev. Frank Ellis is also deceased.
She is also survived by two brothers, Jeff (Joyce) Loehrke of Ottawa and Rev. Tim (Susan) Loehrke of Warren; three step siblings, Helen (Donald) Hollis of Lindsey, Patty (Tim) Keller of Michigan City, IN and Rev. Edward (Sally) Ellis of Piqua; twelve nieces and nephews; and three great-nieces.
Christine's entire adult life was dedicated to helping others through social services highlighted by leading the Cleveland Epilepsy Foundation as its Executive Director.
Funeral services will be held 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at New Creations Church, Ottawa with Pastor Ken Pollitz officiating. Burial will be in Sackett Cemetery, Danbury at 12:00 p.m. Memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Blade on Jan. 15, 2020