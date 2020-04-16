Christine C. Uribes Christine C. Uribes, 84, of Toledo, OH, passed away Friday morning, April 10, 2020. She was born on the Fourth of July 1935 and looked forward to the fireworks every holiday. Christine was employed as a Supervisor at Hunt Wesson Foods for more than 30 years. She loved being outside, spending time in the mountains or woods, and metal detecting. Christine enjoyed picking walnuts and baking them. She was always willing to help family members and their children. Christine is survived by her sons, Robert Jenkins and Ira Uribes; 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Gilbert Uribes; daughter, Mindy; sister; and two brothers. Private graveside services will be held Friday at St. Casper Cemetery Wauseon, OH. Those wishing to offer memorials are asked to consider tributes to the charity of their choice. Online condolences to www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2020.