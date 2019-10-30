|
Christine "Chris" Davies
Christine "Chris" Davies, long-time resident of the Toledo/Sylvania area, passed away in the comfort of her home surrounded by her beloved pets.
Born on March 24, 1944 in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, and was the eldest with two younger brothers: Jack and Richard. From there she journeyed to Chicago, receiving her Nursing Degree at the Illinois Masonic Hospital and Anesthesia Nursing Degree at the Rush Medical Center.
Her cheerful personality and charming wit captivated all who were lucky enough to be part of her life. She embraced life to its fullest, traveling the world from the peak of Mt. Kilimanjaro to the giant whale sharks of Belize. To all who knew her, she would welcome you with her warm smile while likely sporting her favorite Yankees jersey.
She is survived by her two sons, Ryan and Christopher; two daughters, Tracey and Mandy; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. We love you and miss you deeply, Mom. Jambo, jambo bwana!
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are invited to be contributed to the Toledo Humane Society and Lucas County Canine Care & Control.
