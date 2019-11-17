|
|
Christine E. (Spencer) Haydock
Christine E. (Spencer) Haydock, age 67, of Point Place, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio - Perrysburg. She was born in Defiance, Ohio on July 2, 1952 to Frank and Phyllis (Newton) Spencer. Chris graduated from Mercy School of Nursing and was an RN at area hospitals in Toledo. She spent much of her nursing career as a case manager with various health insurance companies. Chris continued to work after retirement part-time for Paramount Insurance. She will be remembered as a loving sister and a loyal friend.
Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Cindy (Paul) Williams and Cathy St. Clair; nieces and nephews, Joy (Stan), Doug (Stephanie), Natalie, Cristina, Nathan, Morgan, Katelyn, Mackenzie and Allison; special friend, Chuck Rigby and furry friend, Callie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Lynn Haydock and niece, Sandy Williams.
Her wonderful spirit, joy, and talents will be celebrated at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 4-8:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will start at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will be private in Toledo Memorial Park.
Memorial Contributions may be made in Chris' memory to the or to a .
Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019