Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Haydock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine E. (Spencer) Haydock


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine E. (Spencer) Haydock Obituary
Christine E. (Spencer) Haydock

Christine E. (Spencer) Haydock, age 67, of Point Place, passed away on Tuesday morning, November 12, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio - Perrysburg. She was born in Defiance, Ohio on July 2, 1952 to Frank and Phyllis (Newton) Spencer. Chris graduated from Mercy School of Nursing and was an RN at area hospitals in Toledo. She spent much of her nursing career as a case manager with various health insurance companies. Chris continued to work after retirement part-time for Paramount Insurance. She will be remembered as a loving sister and a loyal friend.

Left to cherish her memory are her sisters, Cindy (Paul) Williams and Cathy St. Clair; nieces and nephews, Joy (Stan), Doug (Stephanie), Natalie, Cristina, Nathan, Morgan, Katelyn, Mackenzie and Allison; special friend, Chuck Rigby and furry friend, Callie. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Heather Lynn Haydock and niece, Sandy Williams.

Her wonderful spirit, joy, and talents will be celebrated at Newcomer Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd. (419-473-0300) on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 from 4-8:00 p.m. Her Funeral Service will start at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 in the funeral home. Burial will be private in Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial Contributions may be made in Chris' memory to the or to a .

To leave a special message for Chris' family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Nov. 17 to Nov. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -