Christine Faye Golas
On Wednesday, September 25, 2019 Christine Faye Golas passed away suddenly at the age of 60. Chris was born on February 24, 1959. She was a lifelong Toledo resident who attended Libbey High School.
There were many things she loved in life, cheering on her Ohio State Buckeyes and the Pittsburgh Steelers were one of them. She was their #1 Fan. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She will always be remembered for her huge backyard parties where everyone was invited. She loved her two Rottweilers, Bear and Diamond. Chris also felt blessed and honored to be raising Cam'Ron and Xavier. She loved them very much.
But the thing she loved the most was being a mother to her two beloved daughters and being a wife to Rick, the boy who stole her heart at the early age of 15. Chris was a devoted wife, mother, grandma, daughter, aunt, sister and friend. She will be forever remembered by Rick, her husband of 37 years, father Lee Doss, son Marty (Kory) Doss, her grandchildren Cam'Ron and Xavier, sister Janet, Brother Lee and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. She is also survived by brother-in-law Daniel Golas and many friends, especially her best friend Ronda.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Joyce Doss; her in-laws, Tony and Gloria Golas; her sister, Dawn Doss; Uncle, Red; sister-in-law, Pam Golas; grandparents and lastly by her daughters, Kimberly Golas and Tiffiny Gent. Her heart has been broken since their passing, so we rejoice knowing they are reunited in Heaven.
Friends may call on Thursday, October 3rd, 2019 from 2:00 to 6:00 p.m. at the Walter Funeral Home, 4653 Glendale Avenue, where funeral services will be held at 6:00 p.m.
Interment will be private. Condolences may be left at walterfuneralhome.com or our Facebook page.
