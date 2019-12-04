Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019
12:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
Christine Grill-Turco


1957 - 2019
Christine Grill-Turco Obituary
Christine Grill-Turco

Christine Grill-Turco died on the 1st of December 2019, after an extended battle with cancer, beating the odds and living actively until the end. She was 62 years old.

She is survived by her long-term partner, Jim Miller; son, Michael Sebastian Turco (Nicholas); brother, Anthony Grill; stepdaughter, Traci Turco-Mahler (Chris); stepsons, Bill Turco (Stephanie) and Dan Turco; and many close friends and relations in a large extended family.

She was preceded in death by her father, Sebastian Grill Jr.; stepmother, Carol Hedler; stepdaughter, Melissa Turco-Weatherly; cousins, Tammy Peace-Heard and Howard Peace; aunt, Rosemary Grill-Peace; grandparents, Sebastian Grill Sr. and Margaret Carroll, and many beloved friends and family members.

Christine was born on the 16th of February 1957 in Toledo, Ohio and spent her youth in Toledo, Cleveland, and San Diego. She later became a long-term resident of Elmore, and Gibsonburg, Ohio, thoroughly enjoying small town life.

She attended school at the Sacred Heart School, Cardinal Stritch High School, and Waite High School. Later in life she continued her education with the Ohio State University Extension program.

She enjoyed travelling and spending time in Germany, California, Mexico, New York City, England, Spain, Italy, Florida, Maine, and Canada. Learning from her father, she was a well-regarded cook and enjoyed making old and new recipes and feeding everyone and anyone. Her biggest passion was horticulture and she was recognized for her green thumb and forthright taste for exotic and unusual plants. She enjoyed touring regional greenhouses with her partner Jim and developing new planting ideas.

Christine lived according to her own rules, overcoming many burdensome circumstances along the way. She was known as a trusting and sincere friend to anyone in need. She was an intensively loving mother, partner, aunt, cousin, sister and friend, and will be missed profoundly.

Friends will be received at Witzler Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133) on Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 10:00 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. with a Memorial Service at 12:00 p.m., followed by internment in Helena and luncheon in Elmore. Online condolences may be left at

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Dec. 4, 2019
