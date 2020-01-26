|
Christine (nee Fuz) Jarzynski
Christine Jarzynski (nee Fuz), 93, of Avon Lake, passed away Thursday, January 23, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 7, 1926, to parents, Frank and Josephine (nee Mikolajczyk) Fuz in Toledo, OH.
Christine was a homemaker that was also a seamstress. She was a social butterfly; the family Scrabble champion; loved playing cards, especially Poker and Pinochle. She enjoyed visiting Las Vegas and the local casinos.
She is survived by her loving children, Patricia G. Egan of Bay village, Paula E. Jacobs (Michael) of Mt. Laurel, NJ. and Martin D. Jarzynski (Diane) of Bristol, IN.; dear grandmother of Brett, Keira, Amy, Alison, Andrew and Kyle; great-grandmother of Tyler, Kai, Benedikt, Isla, Reijer, Georgia and Henleigh.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 67 years, Leo; her parents and her siblings, Jean Rutkowski and Chester Fuz.
Memorial contributions may be forwarded to Cleveland Clinic Hospice, 6801 Brecksville Road, #10, Cleveland, OH 44131.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, 410 Lear Rd, Avon Lake, OH 44012, with friends gathering at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com
Published in The Blade from Jan. 26 to Jan. 27, 2020