Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
Lying in State
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church,
Temperance, MI
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
Temperance, MI
Christine Joan Johnson


1928 - 2019
Christine Joan Johnson Obituary
Christine Joan Johnson

Christine Joan Johnson, 91, Monroe, MI (formally of Ottawa Lake), passed away peacefully on July 18, 2019 surrounded by her loving family under ProMedica Hospice. The daughter of Edward and Josephine (Zaborowski) Czapczynski, she was born on March 24, 1928 in Toledo, OH. She married Joseph W. Johnson, June 18, 1949 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Toledo, OH.

While being both a devoted homemaker and working for over 40 years in many doctor's offices, Christine always showed compassion while caring for others. She had a love for God, family and country and was a faithful member of St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was a fan of Michigan (GO BLUE), Detroit Tigers and Lions.

Christine is survived by her loving daughters, Cheryl (Ron Howell) Ricketts, Carol (Michael, deceased) Ricketts, Luanne (Ken) Wernert, Annette (Terry Adams) Kurtz, Lynne (Matt Amico) Johnson, Lisa Peters and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph W. Johnson Sr.; son, Joey Johnson Jr.; 4 sisters and 1 brother.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 2:00 - 8:00 PM at Urbanski 's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI. The Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 AM in St. Anthony Catholic Church, Temperance, MI where she will lie in state in the narthex at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to St. Anthony Catholic Church, Lambertville VFW Post 9656 or Monroe Center for Healthy Living, Monroe, MI.



bedfordfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019
