Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Christine Lynne "Chris" Hubbell

Christine Lynne "Chris" Hubbell, passed away unexpectedly on September 28, 2019. She was born February 9, 1965 in Toledo to Laurel & Patricia (Homoney) Hubbell. Chris acquired countless lifelong friends from her many years living in the Polish Village, where she attended grade school and high school, graduating from Woodward in 1983. She was always the life of the party with her infectious laugh, vibrant personality, colorful sense of humor, and ability to make friends wherever she went. Chris enjoyed Harley rides, the Bengals and feeding every stray animal that crossed her path. She was sassy and blunt but had an enormous heart. More than anything, she loved her daughters and was excitedly awaiting the birth of her first grandchild. Her loss is immeasurable to those who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Lauren Rybka, Karen Futey and Kathleen Harris. Chris is survived by her daughters, Samantha Hubbell and Alexandrea (Nick) Duszynski; brother, Paul; sisters, Darlene (Gordon) Parent and Cynthia Busch; numerous nieces and nephews and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Friday, October 4, 2019 from 1 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo (419-381-1900). Private Burial Services will take place at a later date.

To leave a special message for Chris' family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 2, 2019
