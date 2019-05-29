Christine M. Dyko



Christine Marie Dyko



March 25, 1957 - May 24, 2019



Christine Marie Dyko, 62, passed away suddenly on May 24, 2019, after a minor surgery.



After graduation from DeVillbis High School she worked at Goodwill Industries, The Sweden House and the Toledo Zoo. She also volunteered at the .



Chris enjoyed babysitting her grandchildren, traveling, playing bingo, and dining at various Toledo restaurants, especially the Glendale Garden Cafe.



Christine was predeceased by her parents, Vera (Clark) and Chester Dyko.



She is survived by her daughter, Lisa (Zach) Miller; and three grandchildren, Jackson, Gavin and Camryn. Also left to mourn her are her devoted brother, Christopher Dyko; and dear cousin and closest friend, Cathy Dyko; Sisters Margaret, Frances and Rose also survive.



Visitation will take place at Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 South Reynolds Rd. Toledo, Ohio on Thursday, May 30th from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. The funeral service will be held in the mortuary on Friday, May 31st at 10:00 A.M. followed by interment at Resurrection cemetery.



The family would like to thank the staff of Arbors of Sylvania for their excellent care of Christine over the past six months. Appreciation is also extended to the Zepf Center staff, physicians, social workers and nurses who supported her over the years.



Donations in Christine memory may be made to the . Please view and sign the online guest registry at www.coylefuneralhome.com



www.coylefuneralhome.com





Published in The Blade on May 29, 2019