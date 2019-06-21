Home

Hoeflinger-Bolander Funeral Home
Christine Marie Zolciak, 70, of Curtice, passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 15th, 2019, due to a tragic car accident. She was born on March 12, 1949 to John and Angeline (Bilski) Peer in Oregon, Ohio. She married the love of her life, Michael Zolciak, on January 31st, 1969 and they shared 50 years together.

Christine was a registered nurse and cared for many at St. Charles Hospital and Orchard Villa, where she later retired. She loved wildlife and admired the various plants, flowers and animals she encountered. Fishing was another pastime she enjoyed, but spending time with her grandchildren was by far her favorite.

Preceded in death are her parents; siblings, Nancy (Bob) Gregor and Jim (Cookie) Peer. Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband Michael; children, Michael (Joyce) Zolciak Jr., Eric (Kathy) Zolciak, James (Jaime) Zolciak; grandchildren, Michael III (Olivia), Aubrey, Paige, Trinity, and Karl Jay; siblings, John (Florence) Peer, Patricia Madden, Doris (Marion) Wright, and twin brother Christopher (Bonnie) Peer.

A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Those wishing to make a memorial contribution in Christine's name are asked to consider .

Published in The Blade on June 21, 2019
