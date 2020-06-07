Christine Marie Ludlum



Christine Ludlum, formerly of Toledo, Ohio passed away on March 13, 2020, at the age of 56 in Great Falls, Montana.



Survivors include her husband, Mark Seal; her mother, Elaine Hoffman of Toledo; and her siblings, Susan Ludlum of Trenton, MI, Mark Ludlum of Edmonds, WA and Michael Ludlum.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. in Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, 130 Avondale Ave., Toledo, OH, 419-243-6452.





