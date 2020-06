Or Copy this URL to Share

Christine Marie Ludlum



Christine Ludlum, formerly of Toledo, Ohio passed away on March 13, 2020, at the age of 56 in Great Falls, Montana.



Survivors include her husband, Mark Seal; her mother, Elaine Hoffman of Toledo; and her siblings, Susan Ludlum of Trenton, MI, Mark Ludlum of Edmonds, WA and Michael Ludlum.



A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. in Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, 130 Avondale Ave., Toledo, OH, 419-243-6452.





