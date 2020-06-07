Christine Marie Ludlum
Christine Marie Ludlum

Christine Ludlum, formerly of Toledo, Ohio passed away on March 13, 2020, at the age of 56 in Great Falls, Montana.

Survivors include her husband, Mark Seal; her mother, Elaine Hoffman of Toledo; and her siblings, Susan Ludlum of Trenton, MI, Mark Ludlum of Edmonds, WA and Michael Ludlum.

A Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, June 13 at 11:00 a.m. in Historic St. Patrick Catholic Church, 130 Avondale Ave., Toledo, OH, 419-243-6452.


Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
SUJKOWSKI FUNERAL HOME NORTHPOINTE
114 EAST ALEXIS ROAD
Toledo, OH 43612-3703
(419) 476-9176
May 25, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss Ludlum family. Take comfort in the moments shared . May the peace of God guard your hearts giving you the strength to cope.
Rachel
