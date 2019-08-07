The Blade Obituaries
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH 43460
419-666-1566
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home
830 Lime City Rd.
Rossford, OH
Christine Melnyk


1971 - 2019
Christine Melnyk Obituary
Christine Melnyk

Christine R. Melnyk, age 48 of Northwood, Ohio passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born on July 26, 1971 in Toledo, Ohio to William and Jacqueline (Miles) Melnyk. Chrissy enjoyed nature, watching and listening to the trees, going for rides and traveling with her parents. She also enjoyed her food, especially her apple sauce. Chrissy will be dearly missed by all those whose lives she has touched.

Surviving are her parents, Bill and Jackie Melnyk; sisters, Jeanine (Brian) Young and Amanda (Doug) Hubaker; nieces and nephews, Anthony Schaub, Kaylah (Eric) Savett, Alexandria, Lindsay and Zachary Hubaker; great nieces and nephew, Blythe, Emmett and Adelynn; Aunt, Mary Ann Riddle; Uncles, Michael (Shelley) Melnyk and David (Doris) Miles; also surviving are many cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Raymond and Dolores Miles and Wasyl and Mary Melnyk; Uncle and Aunt, John and Carol Melnyk and cousin, Stephanie Riddle.

Visitation for Chrissy will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 from 4 to 8 pm at the Sujkowski-Walker Funeral Home 830 Lime City Rd. Rossford, OH. Funeral services will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 10:00 am in the funeral home with Rev. Anthony Recker officiating. Interment will follow at Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Aicardi Syndrome Foundation, P.O. Box 3202, St. Charles, IL 60174. To send expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.walkerfuneralhomes.com

www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Aug. 7, 2019
