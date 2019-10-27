|
|
Christine Michelle (Pesartic) Forbes
Christine Michelle (Pesartic) Forbes, age 46, of Toledo, Ohio our loving angel, was called to Heaven Friday, October 25, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 16, 1973 in Toledo to Joseph P. and Michaline (Borysiak) Pesartic. Christine attended St. Adalbert School and was a 1991 graduate of Woodward High School. She attended the University of Toledo, where she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. Christine worked at Advanta Industry in Petersburg, Michigan.
Christine loved her Polish Heritage. For 36 years she was an active member and dancer for the Echoes of Poland Dance Ensemble along side her husband, Greg. She was a member of P.R.C.U.A. and the Toledo Area Polka Society.
Christine had a passion for photography. She could often be found behind the camera capturing life's moments. Christine was her nieces and nephews biggest fan, there wasn't an event that she didn't attend.
Christine is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Gregory Forbes; parents Joseph and Michaline Pesartic; sister, Renee (Chris) Lipford; brother, Joseph (Julie) Pesartic; nieces and nephews, Kennedi Pesartic, Joey Pesartic, Stella Lipford and Charlie Lipford whom she loved and adored. They meant the world to her. Christine is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Christine was preceded in death by her grandparents, Jerome and Regina Borysiak and Joseph and Caroline Pesartic.
The family will receive guests, Tuesday, October 29, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900) where a Rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m. The Family will greet guests Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Sts. Adalbert and Hedwig Catholic Church, 3233 Lagrange Street, Toledo followed by the Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Entombment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the Oncology Doctors and Nurses at the Toledo Hospital for extraordinary care and compassionate support and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their guidance and loving care during the last month of Christine's journey.
Special thanks to Christine's family and friends for their frequent visits and outpouring of love and special memories.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Ovarian Cancer Connection, Sts. Adalbert and Hedwig Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Christine's memory.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2019