Mrs. Christine Ragland Mrs. Christine Ragland, 94, was born February 11, 1926, in Lagrange, Georgia to Lillian Mae Simpson and Ben Gates. She transitioned to her heavenly home, Monday, April 13, 2020. She attended the Second District Jr. High School in Chattanooga, TN, completing her education at the 9th grade and spent most of her life as a homemaker. She leaves to cherish her memory, special nieces, Katherine Stokes and Elder Elizabeth P. Edmond; special nephews, Kenny (Elizabeth Jean) Ragland and Arthur Stokes and many generations of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Services 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, preceded by a 2 p.m. Family Hour/Wake, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Elder Elizabeth P. Edmond, Officiant. cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.