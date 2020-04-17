Christine Ragland
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mrs. Christine Ragland Mrs. Christine Ragland, 94, was born February 11, 1926, in Lagrange, Georgia to Lillian Mae Simpson and Ben Gates. She transitioned to her heavenly home, Monday, April 13, 2020. She attended the Second District Jr. High School in Chattanooga, TN, completing her education at the 9th grade and spent most of her life as a homemaker. She leaves to cherish her memory, special nieces, Katherine Stokes and Elder Elizabeth P. Edmond; special nephews, Kenny (Elizabeth Jean) Ragland and Arthur Stokes and many generations of nieces, nephews and friends. Funeral Services 3 p.m. Sunday, April 19, 2020, preceded by a 2 p.m. Family Hour/Wake, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Elder Elizabeth P. Edmond, Officiant. cbrownfuneralhome.com

Would you like to Send Flowers?
Published in The Blade from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
APR
19
Calling hours
2:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
APR
19
Wake
2:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
APR
19
Funeral service
3:00 PM
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved