Christine Simko-Oblander
09/20/1951 - 05/19/2020
Christine Simko-Oblander, 69, of Toledo, Ohio died at St. Luke's Hospital on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born in Toledo on September 20, 1951 to John J. and Katherine (Waldmannstetter) Simko.
Christine graduated with a Bachelor Degree in Journalism from the University of Toledo and found her dream job at Thackery's Book Store. Christine loved music, reading and animals, especially, her dog, Taffey.
Christine will be loved and missed by her brother, George Simko of Leland, North Carolina; cousin, Denise Jacksy; and loving nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, John Simko.
There will be a memorial service at a later date and inurnment will be in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Christine's name to the ASPCA. Funeral services were entrusted to Neville Shank Funeral Home, Holland, Ohio (419-865-8879). Online condolences may be left at www.nevillefuneral.com
www.neville-funeral.com
Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.