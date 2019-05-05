Christine Sue Brun



Christine Sue Brun, 67, of Toledo, Ohio passed away May 3, 2019 at the University of Toledo Medical Center. She was born August 9, 1951 in Toledo to Joseph and Evelyn (Sherburne) Grabowski. Christine was a member of the Swanton High School Class of 1969, a graduate of Davis College with an Associates of Accounting, and earned her Court Stenographer Certification. Christine worked for over 20 years at Owens Corning ending in sales with the Asphalt Division.



Christine is survived by her children Sheridan (Dave) Morris and Craig (Jenny) Comte, her grandchildren Alec Graber, Adam Graber, Jack Morris, Meredith Comte, Emily Morris, Paige Morris, Logan McGuire and Jack McGuire, her father Joseph Grabowski, her nephew Brandon (Patsy) Hallett, her grand nephews Jordan, Jacob, her grand niece Janelle, her first husband and father of her children Robert Comte Jr., her second husband Michael Brun and his children Ami (Tim) Bement and Aaron (Katie) Brun, her special feline companions McQueen, Stormy, Perry, Lucy and Freddie, her best friends Lynn and Tim and all her dear friends at Owens Corning. She was preceded in death by her mother and her infant brother Steven.



Friends and family are invited to a visitation on Wednesday May 8th from 4 to 8 pm at the Peinert Dunn Funeral Home, 7220 Dutch Rd. Waterville, Ohio. Donations in Christine's memory are encouraged to Paws & Whiskers, 32 Hillwyck Dr, Toledo, OH 43615.



Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019