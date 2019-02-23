Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Ansberg-West Funeral Directors
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christoper Stanfa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christoper Alan "Shosh" Stanfa


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christoper Alan "Shosh" Stanfa Obituary
Christoper "Shosh" Alan Stanfa

On Wednesday February 20, 2019, we lost the most loving, giving and caring man. Chris, 56, was born June 4, 1962 to Joseph and Lois Stanfa, in Toledo. He lived each day of his life to the fullest. He attended Macomber and Rogers High Schools. At the age of 33 he started Copier Tech Supplies and Service, which grew beyond his expectations. Chris had many physical health issues later in his life, but they never held him back from doing the things he loved, home projects, cooking, traveling, watching sports, especially his Buckeyes and Seahawks and most importantly spending time with his family and friends.

Chris is survived by his wife, Darla Northrop-Stanfa; son, Brian (Kelsey) Stanfa; grandchildren, Marley and Connor; stepsons, Lance and Daniel (Kerri) Northrop; grandson, Tucker; parents, Lois and Joseph Stanfa; siblings, Mark (Diane) Stanfa, Cathy (Dave) Stanfa, Diane (Gail) Rice and many nieces and nephews, all whom he loved and cherished.

Friends are invited to visit from 2:00pm to 7:00pm Sunday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue where funeral services will be held 11:00am Monday. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to his grandchildren's college funds. Condolences for Chris' family may be expressed online at

www.ansberg-west.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now