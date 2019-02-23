Christoper "Shosh" Alan Stanfa



On Wednesday February 20, 2019, we lost the most loving, giving and caring man. Chris, 56, was born June 4, 1962 to Joseph and Lois Stanfa, in Toledo. He lived each day of his life to the fullest. He attended Macomber and Rogers High Schools. At the age of 33 he started Copier Tech Supplies and Service, which grew beyond his expectations. Chris had many physical health issues later in his life, but they never held him back from doing the things he loved, home projects, cooking, traveling, watching sports, especially his Buckeyes and Seahawks and most importantly spending time with his family and friends.



Chris is survived by his wife, Darla Northrop-Stanfa; son, Brian (Kelsey) Stanfa; grandchildren, Marley and Connor; stepsons, Lance and Daniel (Kerri) Northrop; grandson, Tucker; parents, Lois and Joseph Stanfa; siblings, Mark (Diane) Stanfa, Cathy (Dave) Stanfa, Diane (Gail) Rice and many nieces and nephews, all whom he loved and cherished.



Friends are invited to visit from 2:00pm to 7:00pm Sunday at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue where funeral services will be held 11:00am Monday. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to his grandchildren's college funds. Condolences for Chris' family may be expressed online at



www.ansberg-west.com





Published in The Blade from Feb. 23 to Feb. 25, 2019