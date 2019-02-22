Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christopher Noller
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christopher Alan Noller


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Christopher Alan Noller Obituary
Christopher Alan Noller

Christopher Alan Noller, 56 years, of Lambertville, MI passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 in The Toledo Hospital. The son of Alfred and Suzanne (Morris) Noller Jr., he was born on October 08, 1962 in Toledo, OH.

Christopher married the love of his life Nancy Dulinsky in 1994. He worked for Fischer Tool and Die in Temperance, MI. Chris enjoyed going bowling and watching sports especially Michigan Football and the Detroit Red Wings as well as Indy Car Racing. His love for music had him listening to Pink Floyd. An avid outdoorsmen Chris loved to be camping, swimming, snow skiing and snowmobiling. He loved going to Florida with his family. Chris loved being surrounded by his family and friends.

Chris is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; children, Martin (Rachel) Noller, Brittany (Charlie) Fouty and Alexis " Boo Boo" Noller; siblings, Alfred "Mark" (Charyl) Noller, Ginger (Tom) Dankert and Martin (Marilyn) Noller; 5 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. where the funeral service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. No graveside services will be held at this time.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now