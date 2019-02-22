Christopher Alan Noller



Christopher Alan Noller, 56 years, of Lambertville, MI passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019 in The Toledo Hospital. The son of Alfred and Suzanne (Morris) Noller Jr., he was born on October 08, 1962 in Toledo, OH.



Christopher married the love of his life Nancy Dulinsky in 1994. He worked for Fischer Tool and Die in Temperance, MI. Chris enjoyed going bowling and watching sports especially Michigan Football and the Detroit Red Wings as well as Indy Car Racing. His love for music had him listening to Pink Floyd. An avid outdoorsmen Chris loved to be camping, swimming, snow skiing and snowmobiling. He loved going to Florida with his family. Chris loved being surrounded by his family and friends.



Chris is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; children, Martin (Rachel) Noller, Brittany (Charlie) Fouty and Alexis " Boo Boo" Noller; siblings, Alfred "Mark" (Charyl) Noller, Ginger (Tom) Dankert and Martin (Marilyn) Noller; 5 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.



Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance, MI. where the funeral service will be held on Monday, February 25, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. No graveside services will be held at this time.



bedfordfuneralchapel.com





Published in The Blade on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary