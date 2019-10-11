|
|
Christopher Banks
Chris was born to Willie B. Banks and Linda F. Jones on June 26, 1991 in Toledo and passed on October 5, 2019. He attended Toledo Public Schools. Christopher worked at Paul Shroyer Auto Service for a few years and worked as a self-employed auto mechanic.
As a kid Chris enjoyed helping his dad work on cars and it became his passion; his favorites were the classics. He was a big Ohio State football fan, he also enjoyed spending time with his family and he loved to make them smile. Chris' greatest joy was being a father.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Ollie Banks and Fred Robinson; and grandmothers Louise Banks and Willie Mae McDonald.
He Leaves to cherish his memory sons, Christopher Banks Jr., Taevion, Henry, and Barak; daughters, Ah'Keeyah and Michelle; fiancée Danielle Cummings; father, Willie Banks and mother, Linda Jones; siblings, Robert Jones, Corey (Autumn) Banks, Emmanuel (Dakota) Banks, Isabel Banks, Aldine Banks, Tina Banks, and Willie Banks Jr; along with a host of family and special friends.
Services will be tomorrow October 12, at End Time Gathering Church, 5606 Marshall Rd., in Sylvania. Family and friends will gather at 12:00 p.m. with services at 1:00 p.m. The repast will start at 3:00 p.m. at Aria Banquet Hall, 5969 Telegraph Rd. in Toledo.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 11, 2019