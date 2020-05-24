My brother was just a man he had hopes and dreams he lived his life loving his family. We were not close only became friends again 3 years ago by phone when i lived in Germany. He was a quiet man he love life and his family. His hope was we all could get along being a family his lite on this world is gone but the memory he has left us will be remembered. He was my older brother I'll always remember memories from the past good time's before
the World and life seperated. us from each other god bless you Christopher and now your with the angels i love you and I will remember the good times when we were kids RIP your brother Steven you will be missed.
Christopher Burden
Christopher Burden, age 61, died Friday, May 22, 2020, at Ridgewood Manor, Maumee. Born on July 15, 1958, to Dylbert and Esther Burden. He retired from Kroger's as a meat cutter after 35 years of service. He enjoyed his family, camping and his Rock and Roll band with his buddies. Chris loved Star Trek, watching sci-fi shows and spending as much time as possible with his granddaughter.
Surviving are his children, Christopher Burden, Jr. (Jen), Brock Burden (Kyle), Brittany Burden; and his pride and joy, his granddaughter, Ta'Liyah Bell. Also surviving are brothers and sisters, Steven Burden, Timothy Burden, Kimberly Binkley Burden, Sherri Burden, Kelly Hastin, Jon Thebeau (Eva), Brian Thebeau (Jackie), Carlton Thebeau Jr.; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by his father, Dylbert Cyrus Burden; step-dad, Carlton Thebeau, Jr.; mother, Esther Burgimham Burden Thebeau and brother, James Loo Burden.
No services are scheduled at this time. Memorial donations are suggested to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home (419-531-4424) in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 26, 2020.