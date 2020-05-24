My brother was just a man he had hopes and dreams he lived his life loving his family. We were not close only became friends again 3 years ago by phone when i lived in Germany. He was a quiet man he love life and his family. His hope was we all could get along being a family his lite on this world is gone but the memory he has left us will be remembered. He was my older brother I'll always remember memories from the past good time's before

the World and life seperated. us from each other god bless you Christopher and now your with the angels i love you and I will remember the good times when we were kids RIP your brother Steven you will be missed.

Stevenburden

Brother