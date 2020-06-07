Christopher Glenn Denniss
Christopher Glenn Denniss, 60, a Mason and longtime employee of the city of Toledo Parks and Forestry Division, died suddenly in his home on May 21.
He had been struggling with chronic pulmonary obstructive disease and had been hospitalized prior to his death for respiratory failure and pneumonia.
Christopher was born in Toledo Hospital on June 10, 1959, to Karl and Glenn Denniss. It is presumed, though not verified, that he met his future wife, Heather Dale, who had been born five days earlier, in the hospital nursery. It was quite possible that the two were destined to meet.
Christopher briefly attended St. John's Jesuit High School but soon transferred to Central Catholic, where he played hockey, and from which he graduated from in 1977. While there, he also attended the Toledo Public School's Agriculture Education Center, from which he earned the equivalent of an associate's degree in natural resources. He was active in the FFA, and he served as its chapter president his senior year. Christopher attended the University of Toledo, the Ohio State University, and Owens Community College.
Christopher met Heather (again?) on a blind date their senior year of high school. They married in 1978 and had three children. While they had been separated at the time of his death, they remained close and had not divorced.
He began his tenure at the city of Toledo in July, 1978. He was a tree service worker and from time to time ran a crew. He also worked in the city of Toledo Forestry Woodlot, running heavy equipment, making deliveries, and handling sales. He retired on disability in 2003.
Christopher had a love of nature, often taking his children to parks and Crane Creek. He enjoyed especially traveling in Montana and Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the luxuries of primitive tent camping, which his wife did not share. He liked fishing, canoeing, and hunting. He also collected guns and knives, participating in the Single Action Shooting Society in Defiance, Ohio.
In addition to his love of the outdoors, Christopher was a dedicated member and past master of Robinson Locke Lodge, FA&M, and participated in Scottish Rite and Commandry. Health issues also affected his Masonic activities, but he remained deeply attached to the fraternity.
Christopher was preceded in death by his father, Karl Denniss; and his beloved dog, Cricket. Surviving are his mother, Glenn Doris Hartman Denniss; his wife, Heather Denniss; daughters, Cassandra (Rodolphe) Jamet, Amanda Denniss, and Martha Denniss (Chris Merickel); granddaughters, Melody, River, and Ripley Merickel; brother, Steven Denniss; and aunt, Carol (Issam) Ghareeb.
Christopher was cremated and a memorial service and Masonic rites will be held at another time.
Donations can be made in his name to the Best Friends Society, the Masonic organization, or a charity of the donor's choice.
Christopher Glenn Denniss, 60, a Mason and longtime employee of the city of Toledo Parks and Forestry Division, died suddenly in his home on May 21.
He had been struggling with chronic pulmonary obstructive disease and had been hospitalized prior to his death for respiratory failure and pneumonia.
Christopher was born in Toledo Hospital on June 10, 1959, to Karl and Glenn Denniss. It is presumed, though not verified, that he met his future wife, Heather Dale, who had been born five days earlier, in the hospital nursery. It was quite possible that the two were destined to meet.
Christopher briefly attended St. John's Jesuit High School but soon transferred to Central Catholic, where he played hockey, and from which he graduated from in 1977. While there, he also attended the Toledo Public School's Agriculture Education Center, from which he earned the equivalent of an associate's degree in natural resources. He was active in the FFA, and he served as its chapter president his senior year. Christopher attended the University of Toledo, the Ohio State University, and Owens Community College.
Christopher met Heather (again?) on a blind date their senior year of high school. They married in 1978 and had three children. While they had been separated at the time of his death, they remained close and had not divorced.
He began his tenure at the city of Toledo in July, 1978. He was a tree service worker and from time to time ran a crew. He also worked in the city of Toledo Forestry Woodlot, running heavy equipment, making deliveries, and handling sales. He retired on disability in 2003.
Christopher had a love of nature, often taking his children to parks and Crane Creek. He enjoyed especially traveling in Montana and Michigan's Upper Peninsula and the luxuries of primitive tent camping, which his wife did not share. He liked fishing, canoeing, and hunting. He also collected guns and knives, participating in the Single Action Shooting Society in Defiance, Ohio.
In addition to his love of the outdoors, Christopher was a dedicated member and past master of Robinson Locke Lodge, FA&M, and participated in Scottish Rite and Commandry. Health issues also affected his Masonic activities, but he remained deeply attached to the fraternity.
Christopher was preceded in death by his father, Karl Denniss; and his beloved dog, Cricket. Surviving are his mother, Glenn Doris Hartman Denniss; his wife, Heather Denniss; daughters, Cassandra (Rodolphe) Jamet, Amanda Denniss, and Martha Denniss (Chris Merickel); granddaughters, Melody, River, and Ripley Merickel; brother, Steven Denniss; and aunt, Carol (Issam) Ghareeb.
Christopher was cremated and a memorial service and Masonic rites will be held at another time.
Donations can be made in his name to the Best Friends Society, the Masonic organization, or a charity of the donor's choice.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.