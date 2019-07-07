|
|
Christopher Hoffmann
Chris Hoffmann, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on June 19, 2019 with his son CJ by his side.
He is survived by son, CJ Hoffmann; sisters, Judy (Steve) Doerfler, Ginny (Jim) Duffee, Angie (Tom) Penn; many other family and many friends no less important but too great to mention.
He was a fun loving, kind hearted, compassionate sole, and will be missed dearly.
Chris' memory will be honored with a celebration of family and friends at a time and place to be determined. Will be announcing on Chris Hoffmann's facebook page.
