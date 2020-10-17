(News story) Christopher J. Hensien, who was co-owner with his brother Mike, of a wholesale flower distributor and then, in his 50s, became a lawyer, died Sunday in his Perrysburg Township home. He was 68.
He learned in 2018 that he had amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, said his wife, Boo Anderson Hensien. The neurodegenerative condition also is known as Lou Gehrig's disease. Mr. Hensien continued to work from home, although he slowed down in recent weeks.
"It was important for him to stay busy and focused. He was brilliant," his wife said.
Mr. Hensien had attended law school in his 20s, but when he resumed, he had to begin from scratch - and with classmates years his junior. He was a teaching assistant as well, his wife said.
"He had a good relationship with the students. He enjoyed the process of going back to school," his wife said.
He received his law degree in 2003 from the University of Toledo and achieved the magna cum laude distinction. In practice with Kevin J. Kenney & Associates of Sylvania, Mr. Hensien focused on business formation, stock and asset sales, succession planning, real estate law, and probate and estate planning, according to the firm's website.
"He was loyal. He was honest," his wife said. "He felt pleasure in helping people."
His background in accounting and international business had served him as a co-owner, with brother Mike, of Toledo Florists Exchange on North Erie Street downtown. And he brought those qualities to his law practice, his brother said.
"He was a very sharp individual, very analytical," his brother said. "He had the ability to look at something and assess the situation or see the opportunity."
Their father, Jack Hensien, took ownership of the business, a wholesale distributor of cut flowers and floral supplies, in the late 1940s. His sons, growing up, contributed manual labor around busy holidays.
He joined the business in the late 1970s, several years after his brother. After their father's death in 1984, they bought the florists exchange, serving clients across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.
Each had responsibilities, but "the type of business it is, the management is working elbow to elbow with all of the employees," his brother said.
The brothers sold the company in 1998 to Denver Wholesale Florist. Mike Hensien remained, retiring years later from DWF.
Christopher James Hensien was born April 16, 1952, to Dorothy and Jack Hensien. He was a 1970 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School, where he was a diver. He received a bachelor's degree in psychology from Ohio State University. He later received a master of business administration degree from the American Graduate School of International Management, also known as Thunderbird, in Arizona. He formerly worked for Owens-Illinois Inc. as an auditor, his brother said.
He served on the St. Ursula Academy board of trustees and on the board of Sylvania Country Club. Most recently, he was a member of Belmont Country Club.
He had friendships that lasted for decades, his wife said.
"Chris was a wonderful listener and a man of few words, but profound words," his wife said. "Anyone would love to have him as a friend.
"He loved all sorts of sports. He loved everything outdoors," his wife said. "He was not a real social being. He didn't like high society, black-tie-wearing functions. He loved family more than anything. He was one of seven and was dedicated to this family. He adored his daughter, Molly."
His brother added: "Chris had great balance in his life. A big part of that was his relationship with Boo. They had interests they pursued, travels they took. That was a great match."
He was a member of All Saints Church, Rossford.
Surviving are his wife, Boo Anderson Hensien, whom he married Sept. 7, 1985; daughter, Molly Boo Mann; sisters Jan Lovell, Beth Ogletree, Mary Hensien, and Barb Schlembach; brothers Mike and Mark Hensien, and a grandson.
Services were private. Arrangements were by Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg.
The family suggests tributes to St. Francis de Sales High School, St. Ursula Academy, or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.