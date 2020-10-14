Christopher James Hensien
04/16/1952 - 10/11/2020
I lost my husband and best friend Sunday Morning. He passed peacefully at home after fighting a long battle with the relentless and untreatable enemy called ALS. Over the last couple of months, and understanding the inevitability of this disease, we talked openly about what this obituary should bring out about him. No surprise Chris was adamant about not fluffing it up with what could be a lengthy listing of accomplishments. He told me that his closest friends all knew who he was, what he stood for and what he enjoyed most about life and living. So I will keep the fluff to a minimum per his request.
My name is Boo Anderson Hensien and I experienced the profound joy and honor of being Chris Hensien's soulmate and partner for over 35 years.
Now for some particulars…Chris was a 1970 graduate of St. Francis de Sales High School and went on to receive a B.S. at Ohio State in 1974. He continued his educational endeavors receiving his MBA from American Graduate School of International Management (aka Thunderbird) in Glendale, AZ. Now that wasn't the end of his academic journey but I'll get to that in a minute.
After his father suffered a severe and debilitating illness, Chris and his brother Mike took over the Hensien family's downtown Toledo business, the Toledo Florists Exchange, in 1984. Chris and Mike significantly and aggressively grew the business attracting the interest of a large and expanding company, Denver Wholesale Florist, to whom the brothers sold the business in 1998. During the course of his co-ownership, Chris determined to pursue his interest in law and enrolled at the University of Toledo School of Law where he graduated Magna Cum Laude in 2003. Post-graduation, Chris hitched his shingle and began practicing his new craft at the firm of Kevin J. Kenney and Associates where he continued working right up until he passed. I doubt there is a single client who could complain about Chris or his fairness, value system or interest in representing his clients vigorously and justly.
Moving on to something Chris was particularly proud of was our co-creation of our beautiful and talented daughter Molly Boo Mann. He loved watching her grow and flourish into the woman and mother she has become. Molly and her husband, Nick Monroe Mann, reside in Roswell, Georgia and recently made Chris and me grandparents with the birth of our grandson, Monroe Christopher Mann. Baby "Roe" was a tiny bundle Chris truly treasured.
Chris was predeceased by his father, Jack, and mother, Dotty Hensien. He is survived by his siblings Jan (Mike) Lovell, Beth (Ed) Ogletree, Mike (Michele) Hensien, Mary (Bill Swan) Hensien, Barb (Tom) Schlembach, Mark (Coleen McNamara) Hensien and many nephews and nieces. His brothers and sisters all rallied to his side during the course of his battle with ALS. They came from all points around the country bringing both Chris and me comfort, care and compassion and for that I will be eternally grateful.
Unfortunately, I want to let you know that due to COVID 19 concerns, there will be a private, family-only mass and burial. Arrangements are being handled by Witzler-Shank Walker Funeral Home, Perrysburg (419-874-3133) where a tribute area exists for people to leave memories and messages by visiting www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
. Also, considering his faith and interest in education, please consider a donation to St. Frances de Sales (2323 W. Bancroft St., Toledo, OH 43607) or St Ursula Academy (4025 Indian Rd., Toledo, OH 43606) or Hospice of Northwest Ohio.
And lastly, and personally, I want those of you who showed your love and support for Chris during his decline to know how thankful I am for you. You meant the world to him and you mean the world to me.