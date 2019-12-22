|
|
Christopher Jay Kohn
On December 17, 2019 we lost our family foundation. He was the boss of everything and we all willingly obliged. Christopher Jay Kohn was the epitome of a family man. He married the love of his life, Janice (Detlef) on April 23, 1952, a story of young and enduring love. He showed us all what it meant to be a devoted and doting husband. His daughter Susie would often remark to her daughters "They don't make men like your Grandpa anymore." Christy and Janey celebrated 67 years of marriage this year and were looking forward to year 68. Together they raised two beautiful and fun spirited children, Kris Lee Kohn and Susan Marie (Kohn) Basden, who both preceded him in death. Born October 10, 1931 at home in east Toledo to Christopher and Olive (Matthews) Kohn, Chris was born, raised, and died a proud east sider. He was a 1951 graduate of Morrison R. Waite High School and retired as a glass cutter from Libbey-Owens-Ford. He served his country proudly in the Korean War as a Marine and was decorated with the National Defense Service Medal, Korean Service Medal, and United Nations Service Medal. Christopher was a remarkable craftsman who had the ability to make just about anything he saw.
Chris loved his family and demonstrated this affection every chance he got. He taught his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren the importance of family - what it meant to love and be loved unconditionally. Most importantly he taught us all to never give up – not on yourself and not on each other. Although his body was weakening, Chris never gave up and participated in physical therapy, still attempting to walk and maintain his independence, until just days before he died. He was persistent and had a mind that just never quit. We will all miss his zany ideas and yes, Grandpa, once it gets warm out one of us will find a sickle and make you a path down to the creek.
Chris is survived by Janice, the woman he loved with all his heart - seven granddaughters whose admiration of their grandfather is unmatched: Billie Kohn, Kristina (Josh) Rubel, Honey (Ray) Ortiz, Carly (Damion) Allen, Bobbi Basden, Kelly (Josh) Lawrie, and Lindee (Corey) Autman - thirteen great-grandchildren who brought him an incredible amount of joy: Jasmin, Sara, Lena, Jaiden Christopher, Kade Christopher, Keelie, Damion, Daniel Christopher, Corey, Danica, Anneliese, Jaycee, and Emmeline, and three great-great-grandchildren: Dakota, Ahriana, and Luna. He is also remembered fondly by his nephew, Donald (Rose) Detlef.
The family would like to share special thanks for the staff of the Labuhn Rehabilitation Center and to Pastor Beth Giller of St. Mark Lutheran Church. Thank you for caring for, praying for, and loving him just as we did. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please take extra care this holiday season to spend time with those you love. As Chris wished, a private funeral service will be held.
Online Condolences may be left at www.hoeflingerfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 22 to Dec. 23, 2019