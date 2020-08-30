1/1
Christopher Michael Woronec
1966 - 2020
Christopher Michael Woronec

Christopher Michael Woronec, 54, of Temperance, MI, passed away Sunday, August 23, 2020, after battling cancer this past year with his loving family at his side. He was born February 9, 1966, in Toledo, OH, the tenth child to Peter and Anna (Melnyk) Woronec.

While attending Macomber High School Chris found his passion in life learning about Heating and Air Conditioning. After High School Chris embarked on a career as a Heating and Air Contractor for over 36 years.

He loved investing and managing his own investments, watching NASCAR and cheering on his favorite teams, Ohio State, Redwings and Tigers. As a young man he could be found racing his Camaro at Milan Speedway, and snowmobiling throughout Michigan. Chris's siblings and close friends knew all they had to do was ask and he would be there to help in any way that he could. But most of all he loved that all his nieces and nephews that got to know him at a young age were able to think of him as a father, teacher, mentor and true friend. In their eyes he was a gentle giant with a heart of gold.

He is survived by his loving family; sisters, Mary Ann Young, Elizabeth McChesney, Ann Marie (Mark) Hopper, Christine (Ed) Smith; brothers, Gregory (Donna), John (Peggy), Michael, Steven (Vanessa), James, and Robert (April) Woronec; sister in law, Darlene Woronec; and many nieces and nephews. Chris was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Anna; and older brother, Peter Woronec Jr.

Friends and family may come together at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St., Sylvania, OH, Wednesday, September 2, 2020, from 3p.m. to 8p.m. The Funeral Mass will be Thursday, September 3, at 10a.m. from St. Joseph Catholic Church, 5373 S. Main St., Sylvania, OH. Interment to follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Those wishing to give a memorial are asked to consider any children's charity of donor's choice.

Online condolences may be offered to Christopher's family at

www.reebfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
