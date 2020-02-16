|
|
Christopher William Jablon
Christopher Jablon, 63 years of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on January 31, 2020 in the Ridgewood Manor Care Center, Maumee, Ohio.
Chris was born in Toledo, Ohio to Harry and Mary Jablon on February 19, 1956. He was a graduate of St. John's High School and attended the University Of Toledo. Chris was employed with the Ohio Bell Company for ten years before he became a carrier for several different companies in Toledo.
Chris was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Susan Throne. He is survived by his loving daughter Emily Jablon (Alfred Wilmot); granddaughter Arya and his sister Kathy (Joe) Braker.
There will be no visitation and services will be private. The Coyle Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements. Please view the online guest book at CoyleFuneralHome.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 16 to Feb. 17, 2020