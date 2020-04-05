Home

Christy Pelland


1951 - 2020
Christy Pelland

01/20/1951 - 03/27/2020

Christy Lee Pelland, age 69 of Delta, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. Christy attended Swanton High School and Penta Vocational School before obtaining her Beautician License and attending Stautzenberger College, where she obtained her Associates Degree in Accounting. She was a dedicated, hard worker for IAC, where she had many friends.

A loving mother and friend, Christy loved spending time with her family and friends. She was very giving to those in need and rescued many cats that she cherished. She enjoyed the outdoors, gardening and shopping.

Christy is survived by her husband, George and two children, Kiley and Heather. She is also survived by her brothers, James, Keith and Van; her sisters, Beth, Vonda, Janice and Tina and many other family members. Christy was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419)865-8879. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.neville-funeral.com

Published in The Blade from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
