Christy S. Barteck
1943 - 2020
Christy Susan Barteck, R.N.

Christy S. Barteck, 76, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo Center. She was born on August 3, 1943 in Toledo to Thomas and Margaret Barteck. Christy was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and worked as an R.N. for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Valen, Richard, Marge, Marianne, Joseph, and Anthony.

Published in The Blade from Jun. 7 to Jun. 9, 2020.
June 6, 2020
Rest easy Christy.We will always remember your love for animals and all the ones you rescued. You are now with our loved ones in the heavens. Rest in peace. T.Koren
Terri Toth Koren
Friend
