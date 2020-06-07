Christy Susan Barteck, R.N.Christy S. Barteck, 76, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo Center. She was born on August 3, 1943 in Toledo to Thomas and Margaret Barteck. Christy was a graduate of Central Catholic High School and worked as an R.N. for many years.She was preceded in death by her parents and siblings, Valen, Richard, Marge, Marianne, Joseph, and Anthony.