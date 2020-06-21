Cinda L. Robertson
1951 - 2020
Cinda L. Robertson

09/14/1951 - 06/18/2020

Cinda L. Robertson, 68, of Perrysburg, passed away Thursday, June 18, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. She was born September 14, 1951 in Toledo, Ohio to George and Betty (Hollstein) Stockman.

Cinda spent many years serving the people of Michael's Bar and Grill. She was recognized by many as the life of the party due to her love of music and dancing. Cinda enjoyed spending time cooking and baking amazing meals for her family. She was also an avid Michigan Wolverine football fan, lover of dogs, and beloved mother and grandmother "Nana", to many.

She is survived by her children, Michelle (Tim) Wisniewski, Scott Salsbury, Alissa Morrin, and Corey (Lori Hicks) Robertson; grandchildren, Drew, Erin, Alexa, Austin, Faith, Abbey, Hailey, Nathan, Jake, Sophie, Hayden, and Colton; and siblings, Mel (Ann) Stockman, Jan Stockman, and Debbie (Ray) Dosch. She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Jeff Morrin.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park, 4210 W. Central Ave, Toledo, Ohio 43606. Memorial contributions may be made in Cinda's name to The Pancreatic Cancer Foundation, 3349 Chasenwood Way, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Condolences may be made to the family online at

www.witzlershank.com



Published in The Blade from Jun. 21 to Jun. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
23
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
JUN
24
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Ottawa Hills Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
4198743133
