Cinda M. LeonardCinda M. Leonard, 99 years old, of Hillsdale, Michigan, passed away peacefully on April 27, 2020, at Hillsdale Medical Care. A lifelong resident of Toledo, Ohio, Cinda was born in Hoytville, Ohio, on September 20, 1920.She was preceded in death by her parents, Isaac and Lottie Stimmel; brothers, Raymond Stimmel and Earl Stimmel; and sister, Bernita Dennis. She is survived by sisters, Ruth Metzger of Ohio and Lois Bodmer of Arizona. Cinda was married to Aaron B. Leonard in 1956 until he passed away in 1978.She is survived by her children, Pamela (Gordon) Scrivens and Michael (Anita) Leonard; stepchildren, Phillip (Debbie) Leonard and Claudine Buschdorf; grandchildren, Brienne (Josh) Scarberry, Alison (Jon) Bruce, Jason (Hope) Modlin, Lina Lynn (Jackie) Leonard, Keith (Kimberly) Leonard; and many great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.Cinda and her family were very close. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family including her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. She also enjoyed crafting, gardening, playing games, and attending bingo. She worked for many years at Hobby Center in Southwyck Mall. She was a longtime member of the Toledo Gem and Rockhound Club and the Sylvania area Miniature Club. The last three years, Cinda lived at Hillsdale Medical Care in Hillsdale, Michigan, where she remained close to her loving daughter, Pam. She will be greatly missed and remembered by all that loved her as a caring mother, grandmother, aunt, and friend. She lived a wonderfully long and fulfilling life.Due to the current Coronavirus concerns, a celebration of life will be planned for later in the summer.Thos. I. Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 North Reynolds Rd., Toledo, OH. (419-531-4424) is handling arrangements for the family.