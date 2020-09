Cinde (Clark) KirbyCinde (Clark) Kirby, age 56, died peacefully at Ebeid Hospice Residence on September 20, 2020. She was born June 24, 1964, to Roger and Marge Clark. Cinde was a loving mother, grandmother "Mema", sister, daughter, and wife. She loved spending time with her family and friends, enjoyed gardening and painting, and was an avid reader. She had a great love of nature and animals, especially her dogs Henry and Peggy and her cat Sneaky Pete. Cinde spent 30+ years working as a bartender in the Toledo area. Her smile, spirit, and caring nature will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.Cinde is survived by her husband, John Kirby; her daughter, Corey (Amer) Smidi; sons, Jeremiah (Keri-Ann) Cedoz and Andy (Ashley) Cedoz; grandchildren, Yousef, Layla, and Samera "Meme" Smidi; Kingston and Aiden Cedoz; and Colton, Cameron, and Callie Cedoz; mother, Marge Clark; sisters, Michelle (Michael) Masterson and Beth (Bobby) Longeway; special brother, Mike Clark; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, Roger Clark.The family will receive guests on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo 43617. To leave a special message for Cinde's family, please visit www.NewcomerToledo.com