Cindi L. Charles
Cindi L. Charles, age 66, passed away Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence. The daughter of Robert and Carolyn Kapp, she was born August 29, 1954 in Toledo. She was a graduate of Lake High School. Cindi was a legal secretary for 17 years before retiring. She was an avid gardener and baker, and enjoyed going to concerts at the Gaithers. In her free time she spent it volunteering with the Personal Needs Ministry through Grace Lutheran Church where she was a member of the church council for many years. In later years, she volunteered as a baby cuddler in the NICU at St Vincent's Hospital offering comfort to sick infants.
She is survived by her sons, Kevin Swan and Matthew Swan; her daughter, Sarah Charles and granddaughter, Olivia 'Gracie' Charles, who was the light of her life. She is also survived by sisters, Brenda (Charles) Zacharias, Lisa (David) Shaffer; brothers, Bobby (Diane) Kapp, Gary (Karen Lynn) Kapp, and Steven Kapp. She was preceded in death by her husband and soulmate, William R. Charles.
Friends may visit on Sunday from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd) where a funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday followed by interment at Toledo Memorial Park. Due to the current health crisis mask will be required along with social distancing. Condolences may be shared with family at walkerfuneralhomes.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Cindi's granddaughter Gracie's college fund.