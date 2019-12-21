|
|
Cindy E. Klostermeier
Cindy E. Klostermeier, age 63, of Toledo, passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Toledo Hospital with her loving family by her side. Cindy retired from the University of Toledo Medical Center as a Manager in Environmental Services after 28 years of service.
The family will receive guests on Sunday, December 22, 2019, from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will begin on Monday, December 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Monclova Road Baptist Church, 7819 Monclova Rd., Monclova, OH, with visitation one hour prior in church. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to make memorial contributions in honor of Cindy are asked to consider the church mission fund.
To leave a special message for Cindy's family, please visit
www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade from Dec. 21 to Dec. 23, 2019