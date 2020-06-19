Cindy (Kandel) Leighton
Cindy (Kandel) Leighton, 63, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 at Kobacker House in Columbus, OH after a hard-fought battle with multiple sclerosis (MS). Cindy earned a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University and is most remembered as a supportive and loving mom, outstanding cook, and animal lover.
Cindy is survived by her daughters, Margeaux, 31, and Meredith, 28; along with their father, Raymond; darling dog, Paddington; her sister, Dianna "Susie" Reiselt; and nieces and nephews. Visit www.schoedinger.com
Published in The Blade from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.