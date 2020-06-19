Cindy (Kandel) Leighton
Cindy (Kandel) Leighton

Cindy (Kandel) Leighton, 63, passed away peacefully on June 14, 2020 at Kobacker House in Columbus, OH after a hard-fought battle with multiple sclerosis (MS). Cindy earned a bachelor's degree from The Ohio State University and is most remembered as a supportive and loving mom, outstanding cook, and animal lover.

Cindy is survived by her daughters, Margeaux, 31, and Meredith, 28; along with their father, Raymond; darling dog, Paddington; her sister, Dianna "Susie" Reiselt; and nieces and nephews. Visit www.schoedinger.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
