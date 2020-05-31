Cindy Lou Blossom
1963 - 2020
Cindy Lou Blossom

Cindy Lou Blossom, age 57, passed away on May 28, 2020. She was born on February 22, 1963, daughter of George and Margaret (Hunt) Crook. She lived in Toledo, Ohio, until moving to Florida in 2009. She was employed by the Cancer Care Center of Brevard. Her hobbies include writing, painting, wreath making, and spending time on the beach. Cindy was preceded in death by her father, David Temple.

Survivors include her husband, Robert Lee Blossom; children, Jennifer Lee (Jason) Brown, Elizabeth Lee (Adam) Blossom-Hall, Robert Lee Daniel (Wendi) Blossom; sister, Robin (Hussein) Horani and 10 grandchildren.

Family and Friends will be received on Saturday, June 6, 2020, between 11:30 AM and 2:00 PM at the family residence of 5848 Fryer Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43615. Memorial contributions in memory of Cindy may be made to the American Red Cross.


Published in The Blade from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
6
Visitation
11:30 - 02:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Brevard Memorial Funeral Home
5475 North Us Highway 1
Cocoa, FL 32927
3216363720
