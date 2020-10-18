1/1
Cindy Lou Wittman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cindy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cindy Lou Wittman

Cindy Lou Wittman of Lynchburg, VA, passed away peacefully in her home on October 12, 2020. Born in Oak Harbor, Ohio, on August 12, 1954, she was raised by her grandparents, Alvina and John Wittman. After relocating to Lynchburg in 1986, Cindy worked for many years at skilled nursing care facilities as a CNA. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, longtime friend Beckie Martin; faithful canine companion Molly, and special "adoptive" family, Gail and Giles Slade.

Cindy is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, John and Betty Gura; sister, Kim Freemen; niece, Amanda Gura; nephew, Michael Gura and wife Kristina' great-nephew, Sean Gura; great-niece, Danielle Gura; longtime friend, Suzanne Slade; chosen family members, Wayne, Marietta, David, and Cheryl Irby, and Scott Drinkard; special friends, Sandy Anderson and Maxine Cheek, and a host of friends, neighbors, and extended family whom she loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Cindy's memory to The Trevor Project (www.thetrevorproject.org) or a charity of your choice. If you would like the family to be notified of your memorial, please utilize InMemoryofCindyLou@gmail.com.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory
427 Graves Mill Road
Lynchburg, VA 24502
(434) 239-2405
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 16, 2020
My cindy Lou who will be greatly missed. I will love u and miss u forever.
Kim freeman
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved