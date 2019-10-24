|
Cindy "Turtle Lady" Maynard
Born May 8,1961, passed away suddenly on Monday, October 14, 2019.
Cindy was the most warm, loving and accepting person you could ever meet. She always had a warm smile, open ears, and a hug for anyone who needed it. Her special mixture of positivity, resilience, and lack of coordination is what everyone will remember.
She was preceded in death by her late husband, Dave Maynard. She is survived by her children, Earl LaValley, Wendy LaValley, and Trish Maynard; her beloved grandchildren, Sophia LaValley Herbert and Nicholas Releford, for whom her pride and love was boundless; beloved sister Sharie and her husband Doug; nieces Shannon Rose, Crystal Potter, and Tammy Hayes; her great nephew Zack Potter. She will be forever missed.
"We love you more forever xoxo"
"I love nanny, and I hope she is no longer in pain. I know that she is watching over me and the rest of the family with Pappy by her side. - Sophia"
Arrangements entrusted to Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI
bedfordfuneralchapel.com
Published in The Blade on Oct. 24, 2019