Clair "JIm" James LuciusClair "Jim" James Lucius, age 87, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020. He was born on July 20, 1933 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Edward and Florence Lucius.Jim served for 8 years in the United States Army. After his time in the military, Jim was an accountant at Owens Illinois and retired in 1990. After retiring Jim spent most of his life traveling and camping with his family. He was a snowbird, spending his winters in Arizona. Jim enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He was a member of Saint Patrick of Heatherdowns for 45 years, as well as, a member of The Knights of Columbus. Was currently a member at Saint John the XXIII Catholic Church in Perrysburg.Left to cherish Jim's memory is his wife, Mary Danyi-Lucius; children, Brenda (Billy) Williams, Robert (Deborah) Lucius, Mary Lucius, Nancy (Stuart) Bayer, Joan Grohowski, William (Jacquelyn) Lucius, and Carl (Heather) Lucius; step-son, Richard (Jennie) Danyi; grandchildren, Wade, Tory, Todd, Bonnie, Kristoff, Jenny, Jon, Alexis, Katie, Brady, and Ben; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Peyton, Dominick, Hannah, Jocelyn, Atticus, Reid, Eliza, Claire, and Braxton; step-grandchildren, Brittany, Bailee, R.J., Ethan, and Catherine; step-great-grandson, Dean; sister, MaryLou; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Jim was preceded in death by his first wife, Catherine Lucius; daughters, Rita Lucius and Linda Bruce; step-son, Vincent Danyi; siblings, Alma, Carl, Cyril, Bob, Shirley, and Norma.Family will be receiving guest from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, November 15, 2020 at Newcomer Funeral Home - Southwest Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd., Toledo, Ohio 43614 (419 381 1900). A Funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, November 16, 2020 at Saint John XXIII, 24250 N Dixie Hwy, Perrysburg, Ohio 43551. Jim will be laid to rest at Resurrection Cemetery.To share memories and condolences with Jim's family please visit our website.