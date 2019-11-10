Home

St Paul's Episcopal Church
798 S Coy Rd
Oregon, OH 43616
Service
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
St Michael's Byzantine Church
4001 Navarre Ave
Oregon, OH
Clara C. Letany


1930 - 2019
Clara C. Letany Obituary
Clara C. Letany

Clara C. Letany passed away September 17, 2019, in Ft Myers, FL. She had been a resident in Cape Coral, FL, for the last 10 years. She was born May 17, 1930, to Michael and Catherine Fejes Gregus. She was a 1948 graduate of Waite High School and retired from the State of Ohio in 1987. She was married 38 years to Michael, her late husband and also predeceased by her parents and brother, Bill Gregus and twin brother, Karoly.

Surviving are her daughters, Cynthia (Richard ) Pollock, Janice, Judy and Michele Letany; grandchildren, Lori (Michael) Trobaugh and Karin (Lowell) Miller and 5 great grandchildren.

Services will be held Friday, November 15, at 9:00 a.m. St Michael's Byzantine Church, 4001 Navarre Ave, Oregon, Ohio, with Catholic burial following at North Oregon Cemetery, Otter Creek Rd. Luncheon will be served immediately at St Paul's Episcopal Church, 798 South Coy Rd., Oregon, Ohio.

Published in The Blade from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019
