Clara Irene Yonker, 97, of Toledo, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 24, 2019, at Perrysburg Manor, with her family by her side. She was born May 16, 1921 to Frank and Ethel (Nichols) Foley in Carpenter, Ohio. Irene worked as a sewing machine operator at St. Regis Paper Company, retiring in 1979.



She married Harry T. Yonker, December 10, 1960, and were fortunate to spend 47 years together before his death in 2007. In their early years, they loved to go dancing, travel, and gardening. Later in their retirement years they loved to have lunch at Big Boy or Bob Evans, making sure to get home for the afternoon stories. Irene was a breast cancer survivor. She loved growing many types of flowers, old fashioned cooking, parties-especially having the family Christmas Eve celebration with abundance of food and drinks until she wasn't able, barbeques and spending time with her family. She was so dedicated to them and her greatest joy in life were her grandchildren of all generations. She dearly loved each and every one of them.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by brothers, Alton, Eldon, Ernest, Francis and sisters, Maudetta, Elizabeth "Dorothy" and twin, Mary Eileen. Also, both daughters, Claren Vann and Sharon Green, son-in-law, David Green, granddaughters, Michelle Amlin, Jeanette Green and grandson, Kevin Green.



Left to cherish Irene's memory are grandchildren, Donna Vann, JJ (Mary) Vann, Tom Vann and Tim (Vicki) Vann; great-grandchildren, Michael (Katlyn) Green, Greg (Leanna) Zielinski, Nick Amlin, Dylan Stasko, Ciara Stasko, Timmy Vann, Matt Vann and Taylor Vann, Jenna & Jonah Vann; great-great grandchildren, Sayler Stasko, Leighton & Conrad Zielinski; son-in-law, Jerry Vann; grandson-in-law, Jack Amlin; special nieces, Kathy (Tom) Wiciak and daughters, Emily & Sydney, Karen (Stan) Clarke and daughters, Sami, Kati & Kyli and Cheryl Clifton; special nephews, Jim Morgan and David Harloff.



Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, at the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 Sylvania Avenue, (between Secor and Douglas Roads), where Clara's family will receive friends from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday. Interment will follow the service on Thursday at Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Northwest Ohio, 3100 West Central Avenue, Suite 235, Toledo, OH 43606, for breast cancer research.



