C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
The Ark of Toledo
2500 Nebraska Ave.
Wake
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
The Ark of Toledo
2500 Nebraska Ave.
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
The Ark of Toledo
2500 Nebraska Ave.
Mother Clara L. Draper

Mother Clara L. Draper Obituary
MOTHER CLARA L. DRAPER

Mother Clara Louise Draper passed away April 8th, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was survived by (7) sons and (3) daughters. Preceeded in death by husband, Rev. Theodore Draper Sr.

A Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Monday, April 15, 2019, at The Ark of Toledo, 2500 Nebraska Ave. 43607. Funeral Services will be 11 am Tuesday, preceded by a 10:30 Wake. Rev. Tabitha White, Pastor and Bishop Nolan G. White, Eulogist.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
