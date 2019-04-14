|
MOTHER CLARA L. DRAPER
Mother Clara Louise Draper passed away April 8th, 2019, at home surrounded by family. She was survived by (7) sons and (3) daughters. Preceeded in death by husband, Rev. Theodore Draper Sr.
A Visitation will be from 6-8 pm Monday, April 15, 2019, at The Ark of Toledo, 2500 Nebraska Ave. 43607. Funeral Services will be 11 am Tuesday, preceded by a 10:30 Wake. Rev. Tabitha White, Pastor and Bishop Nolan G. White, Eulogist.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019